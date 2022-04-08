NEW YORK (PIX11) — Drivers are fed up with the cost of filling up.

The more than $200 billion state budget will include some temporary savings at the pump. Elected leaders say a portion of the New York State gas taxes will be suspended from June 1 to the end of the year. The estimated savings will be about $0.16 cents a gallon. That’s more than $3 for a 20-gallon tank.

Eddie is a commuter who has been watching prices rise. “Almost $50 just to fill it up. I usually paid close to $30 just to fill up a tank. It’s pretty decent but it’s not good enough,” he said. “It’s all expensive and other bills still need to be paid.”

Legislators and Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed to the gas tax break as part of the more than $200 billion state budget. They’ve also made arrangements to cover funding that would have been generated. The money funds transit and transportation projects.

The fine print of the budget deal is important to MTA Chairman Janno Lieber. “A principal provision is the dollar-for-dollar replacement of any lost revenue to the MTA. That’s what we are counting on 100%,” he said.

Lisa Daglian, executive director of the Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA, doesn’t like the idea of moving around money for transit. “Don’t open that door. If there’s additional money to find in the budget for transit, let’s put it there every year,” she said.

The MTA is operating with substantial federal funding due to the pandemic and projects deficits when that ends in a few years.

Gas taxes are about $0.33 cents in New York. There is also some state sales tax and federal tax on the price per gallon.