Gas prices tick up in New Jersey, around nation

A gasoline station attendant pumps diesel into a car at a filling station on March 23, 2010 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

TRENTON, N.J. — Gas prices ticked up again in New Jersey and around the nation with drivers continuing to pay about a dollar more per gallon than they did a year ago.

AAA Mid-Atlantic says the average price of a gallon of regular gas in New Jersey on Friday was $3.19, up two cents from a week ago.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.18 a gallon a year ago at this time.

The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.16, up a penny from last week.

Drivers were paying an average of $2.19 a gallon a year ago at this time.