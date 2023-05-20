NEW YORK (PIX11) — Garrett Warren, the 13-year-old pulled from the Harlem River on Thursday, died of accidental drowning, the Office of Chief Medical Examiner told PIX11 News on Saturday.

The determination came hours after the body of Warren’s friend, Alfa Barrie, 11, was discovered in the Hudson River near 102nd Street. The medical examiner did not identify Barrie by name but said the most recent “decedent” would be examined Sunday.

On Thursday morning, Garrett Warren’s body was found in the Harlem River near the Madison Avenue Bridge.

The two boys disappeared in Harlem over a week ago on May 12.

Barrie, who lived in the Bronx, did not return home from his Harlem charter school that day. Garrett Warren lived in Harlem and attended a different school.

Witnesses reported seeing the two boys at a fish market and later spotted them near the Harlem River, by the 145th Street Bridge, police said. Someone had called 911 Friday night and reported two boys in the water and a police boat checked the river but didn’t find anything, police sources said.