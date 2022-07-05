NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Sanitation Department asked for patience on Tuesday after piles of trash were left on New York City streets.

Garbage collection was halted for the Fourth of July. The Department of Sanitation says crews are working overtime and piles of garbage will quickly be removed.

“July 4th comes right after the end of the month when a lot of people are moving in and out of apartments and throwing a lot of stuff out,” DSNY Press Secretary Vincent Gragani said. “You’ve got students moving home from college. So the challenges for this holiday are greater than some other holidays.”

Mayor Eric Adams’ budget includes for money for sanitation. Additional street sweeping, additional basket pickup and additional crews available to service illegal dumping are all in the works.

“New Yorkers should see a change this summer,” Gragani said.