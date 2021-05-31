Gaming for a cause: NYPD officers work to connect with young New Yorkers

NYPD police cruiser

File photo of an NYPD police cruiser (PIX11 News)

NEW YORK — The NYPD’s Options program hosted dozens of teens on Monday for a clash of the boroughs: an entire day of games, music and food.

Officials said the program is a way for police to engage with young New Yorkers and help them stay on the right path. The teens learn not only from officers, but also from their peers, some of whom work as program counselors.

With shootings on the rise, police officials said Options, and programs like it, are needed now more than ever.  

For more information on the Options program, click here.

