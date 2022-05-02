NEW YORK (PIX11) — The Met Gala is a big night for entertainment and fashion — and for New York City Cultural Affairs Commissioner Laurie Cumbo, there’s an additional reason it’ll be a night she’ll never forget.

The engagement stopped live celebrity interviews as Met Gala guests turned to look to see former assembly candidate Bobby Digi Olisa get down on one knee and propose to Cumbo.

Attendees screamed in excitement and shouted “say yes” to the couple. She did.

“You know, it’s always like trying to wait for the right time. So when is the right time considering everything that’s going on worldwide? So I was just like, ‘Today we’re going to make it happen,'” Digi Olisa told The Associated Press after the proposal.

The night was a full circle moment for Cumbo. She said she was an intern at the museum when she was 15 and came to the Met Gala.

“And now I’m coming back with my now husband as the commissioner of the department of cultural affairs,” she said.

Mayor Eric Adams was also in attendance Monday. He sported a jacket that urged for an end to gun violence.

Commissioner of New York City Cultural Affairs Laurie Cumbo gets proposed to by her now fiance, as they arrive for the 2022 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022, in New York. – The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute. The Gala’s 2022 theme is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion”. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP) (Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

