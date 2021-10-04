Gabby Petito’s mom joins Twitter to call for justice: ‘Mama bear is getting angry’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Less than a week after a funeral for her daughter, Gabby Petito’s mother sent her first tweet urging Brian Laundrie to turn himself in.

Nichole Schmidt began using the platform over the weekend to vent her frustration with the search for her daughter’s fiancé.

Laundrie, the sole person of interest in Petito’s death, remained missing on Monday.

“Mama bear is getting angry!” Schmidt tweeted on Saturday. “Turn yourself in!” she added, along with an expletive emoji and the hashtags #justiceforgabby and #americasdaughter.

Schmidt tagged Petito’s father, Joseph Petito, who also announced her new Twitter account via a tweet.

He has used the social media platform since his daughter’s disappearance to plead for help and share the love he has for her.

Schmidt confirmed to PIX11 affiliate station WFLA that the account is hers and added that the frustration in the tweet is not aimed at law enforcement.

Soon after Schmidt created an account, so did Petito’s stepfather, Jim Schmidt, and stepmother, Tara Petito.

Gabby I will love you to the moon and back always and forever ❤️❤️❤️ #gabbypetito #justiceforgabby pic.twitter.com/M8JDXGyJhu — Tara Petito (@TaraPetito) October 2, 2021

The FBI continues to investigate Petito’s death as a homicide. Her body was found on Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area in remote northern Wyoming along the border of Grand Teton National Park. Authorities are still waiting for a full autopsy report to determine her cause of death.

Laundrie was reported missing by his parents on Sept. 17, six days after Petito’s family reported her missing.

The North Port Police Department and FBI continues to search for Laundrie in the Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County, Florida.

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Laundrie on Sept. 23 after a federal grand jury indicted him for his activities following Gabby Petito’s death.

Meanwhile, Petito’s family continues to search for answers as they process the loss of their daughter.

The FBI has set up a national hotline to receive tips about Petito’s disappearance. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).