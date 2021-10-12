WYOMING — Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a Wyoming coroner announced on Tuesday nearly a month after the Long Island native’s body was found inside a national park in the state.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said the autopsy revealed Petito’s body had been outside for three to four weeks before she was found. He previously announced her manner of death as a homicide, but Tuesday was the first time the public learned of Petito’s cause of death.

Petito vanished while on a cross-country road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie in a converted camper van. The trip was well-documented on social media until it abruptly ceased, allegedly somewhere in Wyoming. The couple documented most of their trip, which started in July, on a YouTube Vlog called “VAN LIFE.”

Petito, 22, was reported missing on Sept. 11 by her parents after she did not respond to calls and texts for several days. Petito’s body was found Sept. 19 just outside Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

It has been weeks since any firm new details have emerged in the case as authorities continue to search for Petito’s fiancé. Laundrie’s parents say they last saw him on Sept. 13 when he took a car to a 24,000-acre Florida reserve. He was reported missing Sept. 17.

Despite searching for nearly a month in the Carlton Reserve, police have not found him and have not disclosed whether they’ve found any clues in the case.

“We need to find something,” North Port police officer Josh Taylor told NewsNationNow.com on Friday. “I think there’s so much attention on this. I don’t know that this case would ever get to be a cold case. We’ll continue to search. You know, we could be searching that Carlton Reserve and nearby lands for a long, long time.”

The FBI has issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie. He is wanted for “use of unauthorized access device” related to his activities following Petito’s death. The FBI said he used a debit card and a PIN to access two bank accounts on Aug. 30 and Sept. 1.

