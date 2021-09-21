Gabby Petito case: Body found in Wyoming identified as missing LI native, FBI says

NEW YORK — A body found in Wyoming on Sunday was identified as Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito, the Long Island native who went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiancé, the FBI said on Tuesday.

The county coroner deemed her manner of death as a homicide, according to the FBI. The cause of death remained pending Tuesday until the final autopsy results could be made available.

Petito was reported missing by her family, who live on Long Island, on Sept. 11.

The 22-year-old had been traveling the Midwest, camping in a van with her fiancé Brian Laundrie, for several weeks. Laundrie arrived back at their home in North Port, Florida on Sept. 1 — but without Petito.

After refusing to cooperate with the missing persons investigation, police described Laundrie as a person of interest in Petito’s disappearance.

Laundrie disappeared several days later. His family told police on Friday they hadn’t seen him since Sept. 14. Police continued to search for him on Tuesday inside a massive nature preserve, where his family told investigators he may have gone.

Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue confirmed the remains are those of Gabrielle Venora Petito, date of birth March 19, 1999. Coroner Blue’s initial determination for the manner of death is homicide. The cause of death remains pending final autopsy results. pic.twitter.com/JoHenMZ9UU — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 21, 2021

