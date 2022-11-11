MIDTOWN MANHATTAN (PIX11) – What do all the people packed into a gala at Cipriani 42nd Street have in common, other than lots of expendable cash and a strong fashion sense? It’s a love of animals.

Just ask actor Justin Theroux, who brought his beloved rescue pit bull Kuma to the fur-free gala.

“Dogs and animals are essentially at the whim of what human beings do, and that’s a shame because human beings are the most predatory animals,” Theroux told PIX11 News. “They don’t have voices. They rely on the wonderful people here.”

At the Humane Society’s “To the Rescue!” gala at Cipriani 42nd Street in Midtown Manhattan, the tickets started at $1,200 per person and went all the way up to $50,000, and there was a lot of soft cuddly faux fur in the room.

“It’s beautiful. It feels amazing,” said Synthia Murdock, a fur-free advocate. “You would never know it’s not real. It’s faux fur.”

As animal lovers nibbled on a totally vegan menu of eggplant crostini, artichoke alla romana and zucchini chips, hosts Andy Cohen and Georgina Bloomberg explained why we all should be working towards a fur-free society.

“The Humane Society does so much great work in so many different directions,” Cohen told PIX11 News. “As so many people learned during the pandemic, rescuing animals is the jam, the way to go. There are so many animals in need.”

“You can still be high-end and fashionable and still be sustainable and not hurt animals,” Bloomberg said.

Neiman Marcus has pledged to be fur-free by next spring. Stella McCartney had a recycled polyester coat on display.

There were also vegetable cashmere sweaters and faux leather bags made out of vegetable derivatives.

The designer Dolce & Gabbana, already fur-free, does like to feature animal prints, just not made by real animals.

“We care about animals and we care about confronting animal cruelty,” said Susan Atherton, Humane Society board chair. “And we really see no reason why anyone other than animals needs to wear fur.”

Mars, Incorporated was honored with the Corporate Consciousness Award at the event.