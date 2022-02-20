Funeral set for FDNY firefighter who collapsed day after Queens blaze

FDNY firefighter Jesse Gerhard, 33, died on Feb. 16, 2022, after experience a medical episode a day after responding to a house fire in Far Rockaway, Queens, fire officials say. (FDNY)

ISLIP, N.Y. (AP) — Funeral arrangements are set for a New York firefighter who collapsed in his firehouse a day after battling a blaze in Queens.

Jesse Gerhard was from Islip and was working out of a firehouse in Far Rockaway when he died Wednesday. A day earlier, he had helped fight a blaze in Queens.

The 33-year-old’s funeral is scheduled for Wednesday in Bay Shore.

Authorities are continuing to investigate what caused Gerhard’s death. The New York City medical examiner’s office tells Newsday an initial examination has been conducted, but didn’t say whether there were any preliminary findings.

It’s expected to be a few weeks before the full autopsy is completed.