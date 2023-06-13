Firefighter Mark Batista was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. (FDNY)

NEW YORK (PIX11) – FDNY firefighter Mark Batista, who drowned at a New Jersey beach while saving his daughter, will be remembered during services on Thursday and Friday.

Wake services for the 39-year-old who spent 15 years serving in the FDNY as both an EMT and a firefighter will be held on Thursday at a funeral home in Fair Lawn, New Jersey, followed by a funeral on Friday.

The FDNY Foundation announced Monday on its Instagram they set up a scholarship fund for Batista’s daughter, a GoFundme was also started to help his family cover his funeral expenses.

On Saturday, the FDNY confirmed that Batista, who was assigned to Engine 226 in Brooklyn, drowned at a New Jersey beach on Friday, as previously reported by PIX11 News.

“We are heartbroken to learn about the death of Firefighter Mark Batista, who died Friday while swimming at the Jersey Shore,” a statement released by FDNY said. “Batista was a dedicated public servant who spent 15 years serving in the FDNY.”

Batista leaves behind a wife, two sons, and a daughter.

The family of FDNY firefighter Mark Batista was not immediately available to comment.