The casket of slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora is carried into St. Patrick’s Cathedral ahead of his wake on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (PIX11 News/NYPD)

MANHATTAN (PIX11) — The funeral for fallen NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora is set to be held Wednesday. Mourning police officers from New York and beyond will give a final salute for the officer who was gunned down with his partner in Harlem in January.

Officer Mora’s morning funeral Mass will begin at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Cathedral. Roman Catholic Cardinal Timothy Dolan will preside over the service, just as he did at the funeral for Mora’s partner, Detective Jason Rivera, last Friday.

Some of the city and state’s top leaders were set to attend the funeral Wednesday, including Mayor Eric Adams, Gov. Kathy Hochul and NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell.

Just a day earlier, a sea of uniformed officers, as well as ordinary citizens, showed up at the Roman Catholic cathedral for Mora’s public wake on Tuesday.

Mora, 27, and Rivera, 22, were fatally wounded Jan. 21 by a gunman who ambushed them in a hallway as they responded to a domestic dispute involving 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil and his mother. Authorities said McNeil swung open a bedroom door and opened fire with a 45-caliber pistol outfitted with a modified 40-round clip, hitting both officers in the head.

Rivera died that night, while Mora was pronounced dead at the hospital four days later.

A third officer, Sumit Sulan, a rookie who was shadowing Mora and Rivera — shot McNeil as he tried to flee. The gunman, 47, died Monday, authorities said.

Officer Mora continued to save lives even after his death, donating his organs to save five people who desperately needed them, according to LiveOnNY.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.