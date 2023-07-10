NEW YORK (PIX11) — Main Saeidi was overcome by grief as he recalled the last words his father told him on the phone. He had no idea it would be their last conversation. His 86-year-old father, Hamoud Saeidi, was heading to the mosque on Saturday when 25-year-old Thomas Abreu allegedly shot and killed him during a shooting spree while riding a scooter in Brooklyn and Queens, according to police.

Abreu was caught on surveillance cameras making a U-turn to target Saedi before driving off.

“He was not only a father. He was a brother. He was a friend. He was everything to us. This person did not kill one person. He didn’t kill my father only. He killed everyone in the community,” said Main Saeidi.

On Monday, nearly 2,000 people, including Mayor Eric Adams, packed a mosque for the funeral service of the beloved member of the Yemeni community. He was known throughout the country for his philanthropy and inspiring story.

Hamoud Saeidi was an immigrant who worked his way to own several bodegas and delis in New York City, employing dozens at his grocery stores. A life dedicated to giving back was taken at random. Abreu also allegedly shot three other people while shooting at random crowds before he was apprehended. Saeidi’s family wants justice.

“The police for the last two years have been tied up from doing their jobs. If it was another time, the guy would’ve been caught before he would’ve done what he did,” said Ahmed Saeidi, another son of the victim. “He started in Brooklyn. He should’ve been stopped right there before he went to Richmond Hill, killing people and shooting other victims.”

Mayor Adams said the deadly shooting rampage represents a lot of the crimes he is focused on.

“While the police department, this administration is focusing on illegal ghost guns, illegally-operated scooters and people with mental health illness, while we’re focusing on that, we need everyone to be on the same page with that. We have to get all the things that harm innocent people off our streets,” said Mayor Adams.

Saeidi was the backbone of his family, married to his wife for nearly 60 years. Together they had six children, 30 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren. They are all devastated.

“My father was a peaceful man. He was a good man. He helped everybody. All he wanted to do was go to the mosque and pray. And that’s when he got shot,” Main Saeidi said.

Abreu is facing murder, attempted murder, and weapons charges. He remained in police custody at the hospital Monday, and had to be arraigned remotely, by video. His next court date is set for July 13.