MANHATTAN (PIX11) — DJ Kay Slay was laid to rest Sunday after a memorial service at the Apollo Theater.

A horse-drawn carriage with his coffin left from the theater and stopped by the East Harlem block where the hip hop icon grew up. The artist, born as Keith Grayson, died of COVID. Hundreds and hundreds of friends and fans gathered at the Apollo Theater on Sunday to pay their respects.

Grayson grew up in Harlem, immersed in New York City’s early hip hop scene. He got his start as a teenage graffiti artist and was featured in the 1983 hip hop documentary “Style Wars.”

He began selling bootleg mixtapes on street corners in the early ’90s and released his first studio album, “The Streetsweeper, Vol. 1,” in May 2003. Grayson released several more albums and worked with the likes of Nas, Kendrick Lamar, Jadakiss and Busta Rhymes.

Grayson was the CEO of “Straight Stuntin’ Magazine,” a quarterly publication that features interviews with top hip-hop artists and models. He recently connected two NYC rivals on his hit single, “Free Again”, featuring Fat Joe and 50 Cent, according to Hot 97’s website.