NEW YORK (PIX11) — With a nasty nor’easter set to impact New York and New Jersey Thursday, schools are announcing early dismissals.

Rain and snow are expected to develop in the afternoon and become steady in the evening. For the full forecast, click here.

Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated as school information came in:

New York:

Fallsburg CSD – The JSHS dismissed at 11 a.m. and BCES dismissed at noon.

Highland Falls CSD – Early dismissal, see school website for details

Monticello Central School District – Middle and high school dismissed at 11:15 a.m. Elementary dismissed at 12:30 p.m.

New Paltz CSD – High School: 12:20 p.m., Middle School: 12:35 p.m., Lenape Elementary School: 1:25 p.m., Duzine Elementary School: 1:25 p.m.

Onteora CSD – 1 p.m. dismissal for middle, high school and 2 p.m. dismissal for elementary school

Wallkill Central School District – Dismissing 2 hours early

New Jersey:

Jefferson Township SD – Early dismissal, see school website for details

Ringwood Schools – – Early dismissal, see school website for details