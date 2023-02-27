NEW YORK (PIX11) — With snow set to hit the region Monday night into Tuesday morning, a number of New York and New Jersey schools announced closures and delayed openings.

Winter weather advisories were issued for parts of the region. The morning commute is expected to be tricky. For more on the forecast, click here.

New York City public school students will likely not have a snow day, no matter how severe the weather is. If the weather is bad enough, the policy is to pivot to remote learning for snowy days.

Below is a list of school closures and delays. This post will be updated as school information came in:

NEW YORK:

Ardsley UFSD – Two-hour delay

Elmsford UFSD – Two-hour delay

Hastings-On-Hudson UFSD: Two-hour delay

Irvington UFSD – Two-hour delay

Port Chester Public Schools: Two-hour delay

UFSD-Tarrytowns: Two-hour delay

NEW JERSEY:

North Plainfield Boro SD: Two-hour delay

Saddle River SD: Saddle River School District & Wandell School will be closed all day Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023