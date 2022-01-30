Full list of Monday school delays for NY, NJ after nor’easter, snow

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though snow stopped falling Saturday, some schools around New York and New Jersey announced delays for Monday connected to residual weather impacts.

One part of the region got 25 inches of snow. With fresh snow pack on the ground, temperatures will remain below normal on Monday.

Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated as school information came in:

NEW YORK:

Bay Shore UFSD. – 2-hour delay

Hampton Bays UFSD – 2-hour delay

Patchogue-Medford UFSD – 2-hour delay

NEW JERSEY:

Barnegat Twnsp SD – Delayed opening, see district site for details

Freehold Bor. SD – 2-hour delay

Henry Hudson RSD – 2-hour delay

Holmdel Township Public Schools – 2-hour delay

Howell Township School District – 90-minute delay

Keyport Public Schools – 2-hour delay

Marlboro Twnsp SD – 2-hour delay

Middletown Twnsp SD – Delayed opening, see district site for details

Monroe Twp SD – 2-hour delay