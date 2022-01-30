Full list of Monday school delays for NY, NJ after nor’easter, snow

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though snow stopped falling Saturday, some schools around New York and New Jersey announced delays for Monday connected to residual weather impacts.
One part of the region got 25 inches of snow. With fresh snow pack on the ground, temperatures will remain below normal on Monday.
Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated as school information came in:
NEW YORK:
Bay Shore UFSD. – 2-hour delay
Hampton Bays UFSD – 2-hour delay
Patchogue-Medford UFSD – 2-hour delay
NEW JERSEY:
Barnegat Twnsp SD – Delayed opening, see district site for details
Freehold Bor. SD – 2-hour delay
Henry Hudson RSD – 2-hour delay
Holmdel Township Public Schools – 2-hour delay
Howell Township School District – 90-minute delay
Keyport Public Schools – 2-hour delay
Marlboro Twnsp SD – 2-hour delay
Middletown Twnsp SD – Delayed opening, see district site for details
Monroe Twp SD – 2-hour delay