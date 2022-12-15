NEW YORK (PIX11) — As a strong, coastal storm brought heavy rain, strong wind gusts and snow to areas across New York and New Jersey, schools announced delayed openings and closures for Friday.

The nasty nor’easter started on Thursday. The rain and strong winds were set to continue through Friday, impacting the morning commute. Rain could keep falling through much of the day. Wind gusts up to 50 mph were also forecast.

Below is the full list of changes to school schedules. This post was updated as school information came in:

New York:

Eldred CSD – Closed

Liberty CSD – Closed

Monticello CSD – Closed

New Jersey:

High Point Regional SD – 90-minute delay

Montague SD – 2-hour delay

Sussex-Wantage Regional SD – 90-minute delay

Vernon SD – 2-hour delay

West Milford SD – Delayed opening, check school site for details