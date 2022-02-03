Full list of Friday school closures for NY, NJ icy weather

NEW YORK (PIX11) — With treacherous weather anticipated throughout the day Friday, some school districts shook up their schedules.

Some school districts announced full closures, others planned to open late, dismiss early or pivot to remote learning.

Rain is expected to turn heavy overnight, forecasts show. Temperatures will plummet from the 30s down to the mid teens, which could turn the rain to ice — either as sleet or as freezing rain. Some flurries are also possible later on Friday.

Below is the full list of changes, this post was updated as school information came in:

New York:

New Rochelle SD – Pivot to remote learning

New Jersey:

Cedar Grove SD – early dismissal, see school site for details

Hopatcong SD – 2-hour delayed opening

Madison Public Schools – Closed

Rockaway Township SD – Closed