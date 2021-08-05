A man finishes shoveling his walkway after a winter storm dumped about a foot of snow, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK — Get ready for a “frosty flip-flop” this coming winter.

The Farmer’s Almanac released its extended forecast for the 2021-22 winter season, calling for a fluctuating temperatures and “near-normal” amounts of snow from coast to coast.

There will be snow, but probably not as much as “snow-sport enthusiasts might dream of,” according to the site. “On average, we’ll see near-normal amounts of the white stuff from coast to coast. However, there will be notable month-to-month variations.”

The Farmers’ Almanac provides 16 months of weather forecasts for seven zones across the US and Canada and has become a closely watched predictor of weather, particularly winter weather.

Come January, the almanac forecasts a mild start for much of the country before colder conditions arrive during the middle and later parts of the month.

Expect January to be stormy, particularly along the Atlantic Seaboard, where there will be a stretch of rain, snow sleet and ice, according to the almanac.

Winter storms are possible mid-January, the end of February and mid-March.

The Great Lakes and Midwestern region can expect “more than their fair share of cold and flaky weather” during the first month of 2022 while the Northern Plains and Rockies will see a possible blizzard. The south will see “potentially frigid and flaky weather,” similar to last year, but it “won’t’ be as robust,” according to the almanac. While those in the west can expect “hefty storms moving inland.”

February will show contrast from the month before as it’ll bring a “winter whopper” to parts of the Northeast region, the almanac said.

Aside from the “winter whopper,” it’s forecasted that February will be “a much quieter month” in terms of storms across the country. The west, however, could see strong winds, heavy rain and snow at some point.

By March, close-to-normal precipitation nationwide is forecasted, but a late winter storm will roll in mid-month followed by a nor’easter along the East Coast toward the end of the month, according to the almanac.

