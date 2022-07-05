NEW YORK (PIX11) — He used to catch footballs, but now he’ll catch criminals for the NYPD.

A former football player in the NFL is one the New York City’s newest police officers. Dominique Williams played for the San Diego Chargers and Philadelphia Eagles before retiring from the NFL to head to the police academy.

Williams was on the Eagles when the team won the Super Bowl, he said in a video posted to the NYPD Recruit Instagram page. He was on the team’s injured reserve at the time, CBS reported. Even as he played, Williams, who majored in criminal justice while in college, felt he was “destined to become a police officer.”

“Ever since I was young, my oldest brother was tragically murdered in front of our house and I’ve seen the way that police came in and basically took me under their wing, made sure I was OK,” he said.

Officers used to come watch him play football. Now Williams plays to apply the structure and discipline he learned from the NFL to his career as an officer. The dad of two shared a message for people aspiring to be cops.

“Believe in yourself, you can do this,” he said. “You are destined to be NYPD.”