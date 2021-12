NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A car that was stuck partly submerged near the brink of Niagara Falls after a daring rescue attempt last week went over the falls and cannot be seen from the shore, state parks officials said.

A U.S. Coast Guard swimmer who descended by a cable from a hovering helicopter pulled a woman's body from the car Wednesday. Aviation Survival Technician second class Derrian Duryea was lower down with the help of his team, which made the one-hour flight from U.S. Coast Guard Station Detroit, into the rapids about 50 yards from the edge of the falls.