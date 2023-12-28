QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) -– A 16-year-old boy robbed another teen of his beloved French bulldog at gunpoint in Queens on Christmas morning, according to the NYPD.

The 15-year-old victim was walking his dog on 10th Street in Long Island City around 9 a.m. when the robber pulled out a gun and took off with the pup, police said.

Responding officers with the NYPD’s Housing Bureau quickly searched the area and were able to find the pup as well as the 16-year-old suspect, police said. A gun was also recovered.

The suspect, who police did not identify, was charged with robbery, criminal possession of a weapon, and menacing, according to the NYPD.

Neither the dog nor the teen were physically hurt during their “ruff” encounter, police said.

