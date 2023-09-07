UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Freeport woman is accused of using credit cards from the company she worked at to pay herself over $350,000 over the course of two years, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

Police said 43-year-old Nicole Simeona worked in the accounts payable office at Blue Sky Hospitality Solutions in Uniondale, where she had access to the credit cards.

Simeona allegedly made 77 fraudulent transactions totaling over $347,300 from February 2021 to February 2023, according to authorities. She’s also accused of using PayPal to make two other fraudulent transactions for around $7,995.

The payments were transferred to an account owned by Simeona, police said. She has been charged with second-degree grand larceny and is expected to be arraigned in Hempstead Thursday.

