NEW YORK — New York City’s free outdoor public pools open for the season on Saturday.

Pools will be open daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a break for cleaning from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. New Yorkers can visit the Parks Department website for more information specific to their local pool.

While most public pools will open at full capacity, summer swim programs are still on hold. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the Parks Department’s ability to hire and train enough lifeguards to allow for swim programs.

For the full seven-day forecast, click here

The opening of public pools came just in time, as the city faces the possibility of another heat wave.

Temperatures were expected to soar into the 90s by Sunday or Monday and stick around through at least Wednesday. The humidity will make it feel even hotter.