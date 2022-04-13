BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Construction has become one of the most lucrative trades in New York State. So far, the number of construction jobs has increased by 6,400 from last year. Despite the increase, the industry still hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels.

However, Green-Wood Cemetery is hoping to change that with Bridge to Craft Careers. For the fifth time, they are partnering with Opportunities for Better Tomorrow, World Monuments fund and International Masonry to teach 14 students the basics of restoration and preservation on the cemetery grounds.

The free program lasts 10 weeks. Upon completion, each student will receive Occupational Safety and Health Administration certification, which will bring them closer to achieving their dreams.