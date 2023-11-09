BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Students took to the streets of Brooklyn on Thursday to call for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

In a video posted on Citizen app, students wearing hoodies and backpacks chanted, “Free, free, Palestine. From the river to the sea.” A few NYPD officers blocked traffic in the streets for the student demonstration.

The student walkout was held without incident, a spokesperson for the Department of Education said. At least 770 students participated citywide.

The demonstration took place after a flyer was posted to social media describing the walkout as a “national shutdown for Palestine.”

New York City Schools Chancellor David Banks sent a letter on Wednesday to staff members, warning of potential violations of the Department of Education’s policy on political speech, according to a report from Chalkbeat.

The letter read in part, “We will review and take appropriate action on a case-by-case basis.”

The “national shutdown for Palestine” walkout was expected to culminate with a demonstration in Bryant Park.

