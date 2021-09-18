Free clothes, school supplies handed out at Queens community event

queens clothing giveaway

Clothing and school supply giveaway event in South Ozone Park, Queens on Sept. 18, 2021. (Credit: PIX11/Ryan Lopez)

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens — It was all about the kids at a Queens playground on Saturday, as several organizations handed out free clothes, school supplies and more.

The District 28 Kids Day event at Frederick B. Judge Playground in South Ozone Park was hosted by New York City Council Member Adrienne Adams, NYPD 106th Precinct Community Affairs Unit, the Showing Hearts Foundation, Life Camp, Inc., the NYC Administration for Children Services, and the NYC Department of Transportation.

Just in time for the start of school this week, dozens of families benefited from the clothing and supply giveaway. 

There was also a stand for bicycle registration where kids could get fitted for a free helmet and learn safety tips.

