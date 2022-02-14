Free, at-home COVID test kits being distributed around NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Starting this week, New York City is rolling out another weapon in the battle against COVID.

At-home test kits are being distributed at over a dozen landmark sites, including museums and cultural centers, as well as at 27 branches of the New York, Brooklyn and Queens public libraries.

You do not need an appointment or to sign up in advance. The kits are available through walk-in distribution.

Monday evening, PIX11 visited the Central Library in Queens. Many people stopping by were unaware of the availability of the free kits and told us they’re grateful to the branch and to the city for providing the resource.

The COVID case numbers are trending in the right direction. Gov. Kathy Hochul released a statement saying the state is seeing the lowest number of new cases since last October.

Hospitalizations are also down across all regions of the state.

According to data specific to New York City, the 7-day average of positive cases is 2.86% and there were just 1,108 confirmed cases, a drastic decrease from the height of omicron.

But public health officials don’t want us to let our guards down just yet. To that end, Mayor Eric Adams is once again offering a $100 incentive in the form of a pre-paid debit card to people getting that first shot or people receiving the booster shot at a city run vaccine location

The free at-home kits will be handed out daily on a first come first serve basis, until supplies last. Here is a list of where you can receive the free test kits.