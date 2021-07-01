Fourth of July weekend: What will holiday travel look like?

NEW YORK — With nearly 50 million people expected to travel during the July 4 weekend, there’s bound to be some travel trouble whether you’re hopping on a plane, train or in an automobile.

Traveling by car? Expect some sticker shock at the pump as gas prices are averaging about $1 more than they were this time last year.

AAA Northeast Spokesperson Robert Sinclair offered a preview of the holiday travel crunch.

What will it look like?

More restrictions have been lifted and more people are getting vaccinated, making more people itching to travel.

“Revenge travel” phenomenon: After being cooped up for essentially a year, travelers are beginning to plan longer, further and more expensive trips.

What are the busiest travel times for the weekend, and when are the best and worst times to return home?

Returning home: Monday from 6 p.m. to midnight will be the worst.

About 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday will be the worst, Sinclair said.

All roads will be busy, according to Sinclair.

Number of registered drivers are up 200,000 – people are trying to avoid public transit

Where are people headed this year?

Cape Cod, Adirondacks, Jersey Shore, Hamptons, the Outer Banks