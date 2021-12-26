Four winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in New York

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

NEW YORK — It was a lucky Christmas for some in New York.

Four Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were drawn in New York, officials said Sunday. They were from the Saturday drawing.

The winning tickets had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were: 27-29-45-55-58 and the Powerball is 2.

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

The four prize-winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Giunta’s Meat Farms on Portion Road in Ronkonkoma

MAB Finer Wines and Spirits on Merrick Ave. in East Meadow

King’s Laurelton C-town Store on North Conduit Avenue in Springfield Gardens

Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.