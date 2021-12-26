Four winning $50,000 Powerball tickets sold in New York

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 12, 2021 file photo, blank forms for the Powerball lottery sit in a bin at a local grocery store, in Des Moines, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

NEW YORK — It was a lucky Christmas for some in New York.

Four Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were drawn in New York, officials said Sunday. They were from the Saturday drawing.

The winning tickets had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were: 27-29-45-55-58 and the Powerball is 2.

Players can securely check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

The four prize-winning tickets were purchased at the following locations:

  • Giunta’s Meat Farms on Portion Road in Ronkonkoma
  • MAB Finer Wines and Spirits on Merrick Ave. in East Meadow
  • King’s Laurelton C-town Store on North Conduit Avenue in Springfield Gardens
  • Smokes 4 Less on Main Street in Fishkill

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter