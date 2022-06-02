NEW YORK (PIX11) — Four retired FDNY members died of 9/11-related illnesses over the course of just four days, officials said Thursday.

Retired Supervising Fire Marshal John J. McCauley and retired firefighter Robert R. Reynolds both died on Saturday, according to the FDNY. On Sunday, retired firefighter Michael Verzi died. Retired Deputy Chief Vincent Mandala died on Tuesday.

“To date, 287 FDNY members have had their lives cut short by World Trade Center-related illnesses, including four retired firefighters in just the last week alone,” Acting Fire Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said. “These tragic losses are grim reminders of the sacrifices the FDNY continues to make, and the extraordinary bravery displayed by the members of the Department on September 11th, and in the rescue and recovery effort that followed.”

McCauley was laid to rest Thursday on Long Island, according to the union representing firefighters.