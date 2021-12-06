Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in New York

NEW YORK — Winner, winner!

Four Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were drawn in New York, officials said Monday. They were from the Saturday drawing.

The winning tickets had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were: 10-40-45-56-67 and the Powerball is 2.

They were sold at:

Albemarle Food Center on Albemarle Road in Brooklyn

Kiamisha Market on Route 42 in Monticello

Newport Market in Kirby Plaza in Mount Kisco

Forest Liquors on Forest Avenue House in Ridgewood

Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.

The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.