Four $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in New York

NEW YORK — Winner, winner!
Four Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were drawn in New York, officials said Monday. They were from the Saturday drawing.
The winning tickets had four matching numbers and the Powerball. The winning numbers were: 10-40-45-56-67 and the Powerball is 2.
They were sold at:
- Albemarle Food Center on Albemarle Road in Brooklyn
- Kiamisha Market on Route 42 in Monticello
- Newport Market in Kirby Plaza in Mount Kisco
- Forest Liquors on Forest Avenue House in Ridgewood
Players can check their tickets on the New York Lottery app.
The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69. The Powerball number is drawn from a separate field one to of 26.
The Powerball drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 11 p.m.