NEW YORK (PIX11) – Former Suffolk County Police Chief James Burke was arrested by county police park rangers in Brookhaven Tuesday morning, Suffolk officials said.

Burke was previously sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of covering up the beating of a Smithtown man in police custody.

Sources told PIX11 News it’s believed Burke was soliciting a sex worker at a Vietnam War memorial.

Suffolk officials said Burke has been charged with offering a sex act, public lewdness, indecent exposure and criminal solicitation.

