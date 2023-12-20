NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s been decades since Victor Pate paid his debt to society, but he says his time in solitary confinement at Rikers Island still weighs on him.

“Even still today I have psychological damages,” said Pate.

Pate was at City Hall Wednesday to cheer on the passing of a bill that would ban any form of extended solitary confinement.

Regarding temporary “de-escalation confinement” and emergency lock-ins, the bill:

limits the holds to specific areas inside jail

caps them at a max of four hours a day

requires mandatory incident reporting

tightens rules for using restraints

For more serious, longer-term “restrictive housing,” the bill requires an inmate:

still have access to “interaction with other people”

and have access to a minimum of seven hours a day for “out of cell congregate activities” in a 24-hour period

“People who are in solitary confinement can have all sorts of issues, including exacerbating mental illness, psychosis, depression, suicidal ideations,” said psychologist Dr. Jeffrey Gardere.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is one of bill’s the sponsors.

“Isolation is torturous. It has a psychological effect that is long-lasting,” said Williams.

But the New York City Council’s Republican-led Common-Sense Caucus joined correction union and other law enforcement officials for a rally outside City Hall to condemn the bill and accuse Williams of jeopardizing correction officers’ safety.

“This is going to raise and embolden the inmates to commit more violent acts,” said Benny Boscia, the president of the Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association.

PIX11 News reached out to Mayor Eric Adams’ office for comment. A spokesperson said Adams is also against solitary confinement and will have his team analyze the bill, then make a recommendation. That might be a moot issue, however, because there may be enough support in the City Council to override the mayor’s veto.