NEW YORK (PIX11) – Former President Donald Trump hosted a $100,000-per-person fundraiser at his Bedminster Golf Club to help raise money to pay off former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani’s legal bills.

Giuliani is trying to put a dent in his mounting legal bills, stemming from several cases including criminal charges tied to his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Giuliani’s legal debt is reportedly estimated to be as high as $5 million. The event included a roundtable discussion with Trump and Giuliani.

Giuliani’s son said Trump plans to host a second event for the former mayor at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida.

