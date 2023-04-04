NEW YORK (PIX11) – As former President Donald Trump headed to the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse Tuesday to surrender for his arraignment in the hush-money case, he called the historic moment “surreal.”

“Heading to Lower Manhattan, the Courthouse. Seems so SURREAL — WOW, they are going to ARREST ME. Can’t believe this is happening in America. MAGA!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Trump was escorted in a motorcade from Trump Tower down to the courthouse in Lower Manhattan Tuesday afternoon. He is the first former president to face criminal charges.

Trump is being arraigned on criminal charges stemming from hush-money payments made to porn actress Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump was booked ahead of his appearance before a judge to learn the charges against him. Trump is going to plead not guilty, according to his lawyers.

Judge Juan Merchan ruled that TV cameras won’t be allowed in the courtroom.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.