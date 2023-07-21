MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – A former NYPD sergeant dragged an inmate across the floor of a holding cell and struck him in the face during an assault last year, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Adrian DeJesus, a 38-year-old former NYPD sergeant, admitted to assaulting the inmate and not reporting the incident, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Friday.

DeJesus got into a verbal exchange with an inmate who was inside a holding cell awaiting arraignment at Manhattan Central Book on Oct. 30, 2022, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. DeJesus went into the cell, pushed the inmate up against a wall and then assaulted him, authorities said.

DeJesus pleaded guilty to third-degree attempted assault, official misconduct, second-degree falsifying business records, according to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office. DeJesus was sentenced to a conditional discharge and must attend a five-week anger management diversion class, authorities said.

DeJesus was fired by the NYPD in February after he pleaded guilty to falsifying business records in a separate Staten Island case, according to authorities.

“Members of the NYPD work hard day and night to keep us safe, and they must make quick and difficult decisions every day. In an instance where misconduct does occur, we must follow the facts to ensure the law is upheld and help build stronger law enforcement and community relations,” Bragg said in a statement.