NEW YORK (PIX11) – Former NYPD commissioner Keechant Sewell has been hired by the New York Mets for a new public safety role with the organization.

Sewell will be joining the Mets organization on Nov. 27 as senior vice president of security and guest experience. She will oversee the safety and guest experience for the organization in the newly created position.

“Keechant’s expertise in public service, law and safety, as well as collaboration with the public, will allow us to take our security and guest experience to the next level,” Katie Haas, the Mets’ executive vice president of ballpark operations and experience, said in a statement. “Keechant will help us to modernize our approach to safety and the guest experience at Citi Field, while also strengthening our relationships with the community and all agencies of law enforcement and emergency services.”

Sewell stepped down as NYPD commissioner this past summer after 18 months on the job. She was the first woman to serve in the position.

“I am excited to join the Mets for my first private sector role,” Sewell said in a statement. “The opportunity to bring my passions of community building and public safety to the Mets is truly a dream job. As someone who grew up in Queens, this legendary organization is vital to local communities and so many across the world. I can’t wait to help be a part of building this world-class fan experience.”

