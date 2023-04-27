QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11)– Can crumbling parts of the former Creedmoor Psychiatric Center in Queens become a thriving community of affordable homes?

The New York Empire State Development holding a meeting Thursday night in Bellerose to get community input on design plans to rebuild 55 acres of the more than 100-acre campus in Queens Village.

Renderings include green spaces, walkways, senior living, single family homes and townhouses.

June Forde, who attended the meeting, tells PIX11 News she’s hoping for plenty of affordable homes so her 31-year-old son, who is a city firefighter can move out of her South Ozone home. “It’s awful that you love this city and you want to be here, and we have nothing,” Forde said.

Members of the community advocacy group, Queens Power also weighed in. The Rev. Patrick O’Connor, the leader of the First Presbyterian Church in Jamaica, says “New York City and people in my congregation are moving out of town because young professionals can’t afford to live here.”

The project is still in its initial stages. An environmental impact statement will need to be done, and a request for proposal approved before development can begin.

A spokesman for the Empire State Development tells PIX11 News the earliest construction date would start would be 2025, adding 2026 is more realistic.