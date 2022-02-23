NEW YORK (PIX11) — Native New Yorker and former Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman said he received “endless death threats” during his time with the team.

In the tweet, Stroman also said he was called racial slurs and told “Black lives don’t matter.” He added the Mets front office did nothing to address the harassment.

Stroman pitched for the Mets during two of the last three seasons, having opted out in 2020. He was not offered a contract in the off-season, and eventually signed with the Chicago Cubs. He said he’d elaborate more on the harassment in the future.