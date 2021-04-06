Former housing official Lynne Patton temporarily barred from federal employment after Hatch Act violation

Former Trump administration housing official Lynne Patton was fined and temporarily barred from federal employment as punishment for a violation of the Hatch Act, U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) officials said Tuesday.

Patton, who headed up the New York region of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD,) helped produce a video featuring public housing tenants for the Republican National Convention. Several New York City Housing Authority Tenants said they never knew that their comments would be used in a video supporting former President Donald Trump.

While employed by HUD, Patton temporarily lived in NYCHA complexes around the city.

“During her approximately one-month stay, Patton met residents and later leveraged one of these relationships to recruit participants to film a video that would air at the RNC. Patton wanted NYCHA residents to appear in the video to explain how their standard of living had improved under the Trump administration,” according to the OSC. “By using information and NYCHA connections available to her solely by virtue of her HUD position, Patton improperly harnessed the authority of her federal position to assist the Trump campaign in violation of the Hatch Act.”

After Patton admitted to violating the Hatch Act, she reached a settlement and agreed to accept a 48-month debarment from federal employment and pay a $1,000 civil fine.