NEW YORK (PIX11) — A new report from CNBC says former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is considering another run for his old job.

It follows exclusive PIX polling done with our partners at the Hill and Emerson College, which shows he would be competitive in a democratic primary for governor.

The report from CNBC comes as statewide elected Democrats, including Gov. Kathy Hochul and the New York state comptroller, seem to be trying to remind voters of the various scandals that forced his resignation last August. Wednesday, Hochul signed a slate of bills to combat sexual harassment.

The governor said the timing was not about pushing back against Cuomo, who has stepped out of the shadow with public appearances and an ad campaign in recent days.

“I’m not focused on who may run, who may not run,” Hochul said. “I’ve got a job to do.”

Minutes earlier she was flanked by some of Cuomo’s biggest critics in the state legislature, as she signed three anti-sexual harassment bills. One creates a new hotline for complaints of sexual harassment in the workplace, another prohibits retaliation for employees who complain about discrimination and a third makes sure all public employees have protections under to human rights laws.

The last was to close a key loophole that stopped many complaints of sexual harassment in government from being taken seriously.

“Sexual harassment in the workplace, is as old as the workplaces,” the first female governor remarked prior to the signing.

Without mentioning Cuomo by name, nor the accusations against him, Hochul said her administration has “cleaned house.” Lawmakers who sponsored the legislation were far more direct.

“There is no place for [Cuomo] in government or in our state,” Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas said.

Separately, there is a new report on nursing homes during the pandemic — the third of its kind — this time from the state comptroller‘s office. It shows the Cuomo administration squeezed the state health department into concealing the COVID-19 deaths of about 4,100 patients.

Cuomo has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and painted the nursing home investigations as political, though he has yet to mention nursing homes during his recent public statements and ad campaign.