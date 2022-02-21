Former Brooklyn teacher starts tutoring business during pandemic

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — When the pandemic began, a former Brooklyn English teacher started a small business tutoring students. Now, his company is meeting a growing demand for online learning, while also helping youth in his community thrive.

While working as a teacher in 2020, M.J. Bryant says he lost co-workers and parents of students to COVID and watched his students struggle to keep up in remote learning. The frustration sparked an idea for his new business.

“It happened at the most perfect, but the worst time,” said Bryant.

A flood of families reached out for tutoring help. It was so many that Bryant turned his second floor apartment in this Bed-Stuy brownstone into his office. He started a small tutoring business called MB tutoring. He now has 12 teachers on staff.

“Within three months, we were teaching over 50 kids. Now we have 172 students across 12 states,” said Bryant.

Bryant says it’s a win win: helping kids stay on track but also hiring and giving jobs to local educators, such as Dr. Ashley Mitchell, who was a school administrator during the pandemic and became a tutor. She wanted a better work life balance.

“This was a great way for me to scale back and still be impactful,” said Mitchell.

It’s not just tutoring they do, but also helping young people get their GEDs and apply to colleges. This week, Bryant is giving scholarships to two high school students who showed determination overcoming hardships during the pandemic.

“If you believe in what you are doing it will come to fruition every time,” said Bryant.

His team of tutors can arrange for virtual or in-person sessions. Business is booming. Bryant plans to expand operations, moving from his Bed-Stuy brownstone into a commercial space in downtown Brooklyn. If you want more information, click here.