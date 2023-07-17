NEW YORK (PIX11) – If you’ve ever lost your luggage or gotten it back damaged at John F. Kennedy International Airport, you’re not alone.

JFK Airport tops the list of worst airports for lost and damaged luggage, according to Forbes Advisor.

Forbes Advisor looked at TSA statistics from 2013 to 2022 and found that JFK Airport had the highest rate of property loss and damage claims.

Newark Liberty International Airport also ranked among the worst, coming in at No. 8 on the Forbes Advisor list.

Newark Liberty International Airport had the fourth highest number of property loss claims among the 100 busiest airports between 2013 and 2022, according to Forbes Advisor.