RIVERHEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) — Angela Pollina received the maximum sentence for the killing of Thomas Valva, the 8-year-old son of her fiance who froze to death in the family’s garage.

In a searing statement announcing Pollina’s sentence late Tuesday morning, Judge Timothy Mazzei said that it wasn’t until he’d heard her testify during her trial last month that he “realized how evil you really are.”

Mazzei gave her the maximum sentence but emphasized the longer term of its range. “The maximum of your natural life,” he declared her sentence to be, before saying that it also had “a minimum of 25 years.”

It was the same sentence that Pollina’s fiancé — Thomas’s father — Michael Valva, had received after his trial for the same crime last year.

Thomas had lived in the home Pollina owns in Center Moriches. He and his then-10-year-old brother both have autism and had incontinence and other physical challenges.

Pollina had admitted on the stand during the trial that she’d insisted to the boys’ father that his sons live in the garage of the home after repeated bathroom problems involving the boys. They’d been moved out months before Thomas died of hypothermia in January 2020.

On the morning of Jan. 17 of that year, when Thomas passed away, it was 19 degrees outside, and subfreezing in the garage, according to witness testimony.

At the sentencing hearing on Tuesday, the judge spared no words in condemning Pollina.

“You tortured those boys,” he said. “That’s what you did.”

Judge Mazzei went on to say that “never once did” Pollina express remorse.

The 45-year-old will spend at least the next two-and-a-half decades in a maximum security prison for women. The judge added, “My only regret is they don’t have a garage there,” where she could be kept under the same conditions under which Thomas and his brother were.

“That’s where you deserve to be for the rest of your natural life,” said Mazzei.

When asked by the judge just before sentencing if she had any comment to make on the record, Pollina said only three words: “No, your Honor.”

Pollina was also found guilty on multiple counts of child endangerment. For those, she received one-year sentences. Her attorney, Matthew Tuohy, said that she plans to appeal.