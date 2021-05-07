For Mother’s Day, some moms want a Marshall Plan for motherhood

NEW YORK — Mother’s Day is Sunday, May 9.

Women across the Tri-State will wake up to breakfast in bed, hand-drawn cards and maybe even a bouquet of flowers.

But there is a Mother’s Day movement this year and it wants society to recognize moms all year long.

“I did get maternity leave but because I chose to stay out longer, I did have to take the additional time off without pay,” Marisol Estevez said. “Well, financially, of course, it was hard. But it meant a lot to me to be able to bond with my child.”



Many women will be forced to make that same choice.

Megan HLZacks is currently on maternity leave.

“I have to go back to work in just a few weeks. And it’s not enough time,” she said.



And both women said they are lucky. They acknowledge so much more can be done to help moms.



“We don’t value moms’ unpaid labor,” Reshma Saujani said. She developed the “Marshall Plan for Moms.” It’s a call for paid leave and affordable childcare.

Interviewed on the PIX11 Morning News, Saujani said if moms are supported, the whole society benefits.

“Basic income payments for mothers. In the current legislation, that comes in the form of the childcare tax credit. Every parent is going to get $300 a month starting July. We need to make sure that payment in permanent,” Saujani said.

The pandemic has been particularly hard for moms. In 2020, more than 2 million women left the workforce. Many who are still working have struggled to find affordable childcare.

There are various proposals at the federal level to help moms financially and professionally. This Mother’s Day, many women are hoping lawmakers hear their calls for change.