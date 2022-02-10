For Goodness Cakes bakes sweet birthday surprises for children in need

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Valentine’s Day is all about spreading the love and For Goodness Cakes is a nonprofit doing just that.

For the last six years, For Goodness Cakes has made it its mission to spread love one birthday cake at a time. The non-profit organization is made up of volunteer bakers who give their time and talents to make sure kids have a cake on their birthday. They work with agencies that help at-risk and disadvantaged youth, including those in foster and group homes.

With 19 local chapters across the U.S. and more on the way, thousands of kids have received specialty cakes on their birthdays. Amanda Fierro, the North Jersey chapter leader, said the experience keeps getting more heart-warming.

“I could cry now. These kids don’t have anything and we are giving them a moment to celebrate them. They don’t get that enough,” said Fierro.

She remembered the response from one of the first agencies in the area to receive a cake.

“She sent me a picture and it was a rather simple cake compared to some of the others but she was like you know this kid’s 15 and this is the first birthday cake he’s had. I was sitting at my desk at work and just crying. This is why we do what we do for kids like that,” said Fierro.

Credit: For Goodness Cakes

For Goodness Cakes is also expanding. A new chapter will soon open in New York City, led by Gayle Schreiber.

“Any moment can be that moment that can change a person’s life and that moment of having a cake and feeling that love that maybe a child hadn’t received before and people hadn’t been there before. Many foster kids have never even had a birthday cake and a birthday cake that’s homemade just has so much love,” said Schreiber.

The newly formed NYC chapter is looking for volunteer bakers and agencies to partner with. Volunteers must complete and pass an orientation program, which includes a food safety course. Schreiber said you don’t have to be a cake boss to join their “Sprinkle Squad” and make a child’s birthday a little sweeter.

“There’s no sin in using a cake mix and store-bought frosting and then you just sprinkle the love on top. I was hearing about a child who had a history of sort of being very very shy and when they got a cake delivered to their group home they wanted to share it with everybody. It just like all of a sudden brought them out in a beautiful way. So it can change a life,” said Schreiber.For more information on how you can get involved with For Goodness Cakes, click here.