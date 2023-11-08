NEWARK, N.J. (PIX11) – A few years ago, Michael Post and Park United Methodist Church in Bloomfield served about 75 families a month out of its food pantry. Right now, they’re serving around 1,000 a month.

“It breaks my heart,” said Post. “It makes me wonder what’s going on. It makes me feel very grateful that we’re able to serve.”

It is a microcosm of the food insecurity crisis in Essex County and beyond.

A big need requires big action, which is one reason why the Community Food Bank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) brought a turkey giveaway to organizations like Posts at Newark’s Branch Brook Park.

“Five or six years ago, we came up with the idea of bringing Thanksgiving products directly to our partners,” said Carlea Milton-Sturdivant of CFBNJ.

Community Food Bank works with 700 partners across the Garden State. Twenty-five from Essex County came out to receive 5,000 turkeys, roasters, and hams, and 1,800 boxes of all the holiday trimmings, feeding about 4,000 Essex County families, including some students’ families at Newark’s West Side High School.

“It’ll bring them together,” said Craig Chillious of West Side High School. “Just having something to put in their stomachs for Thanksgiving. Some of them might have to eat it before Thanksgiving.”

According to the USDA, 44 million families in the U.S. were food insecure last year, up 10 million from the year before.

“I think people assumed it would go down as unemployment’s gone down, but at the same time, right after the pandemic, there was inflation, and prices have gone up so much,” said CFBNJ President and CEO Elizabeth McCarthy.

CFBNJ said about 750,000 people in New Jersey are food insecure, and donations are needed. If you can give, CFBNJ said every dollar can provide a meal for three people in need.

“Just imagine what Thanksgiving represents to most people,” said Post. “We eat, and the food brings us together with family, and it’s joyous. Now, people that ordinarily might not have that joy are going to be able to have it.”